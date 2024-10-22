TUI (Belgium) launches major recruitment drive: over 300 new jobs across the group

TUI, Belgium’s largest travel company, is expanding its workforce by recruiting over 300 new employees across four different business departments. The available positions include flight attendants for TUI fly Belgium, destination representatives, aviation engineers and technicians, and travel agents for TUI’s shops. Each role comes with tailored training programs, including language courses, to prepare new hires for success in the tourism sector.

TUI fly Belgium: Cabin Crew and Seasonal Staff

TUI fly Belgium is seeking to bolster its staff with more than 200 new hires, including 144 cabin crew members, primarily for its hub at Brussels Airport (Zaventem). The airline is looking for both experienced professionals and 72 students who will support the permanent team during school holidays.

For many, working in aviation remains a dream job. Welcoming passengers, serving them with a smile, and arriving at sunny destinations a few hours later attracts both recent graduates and career-changers alike. TUI fly provides selected candidates with a comprehensive 5 to 6-week training program, covering both theoretical and practical aspects. The recruits are paid from day one, and due to the seasonal nature of many routes, contracts are offered for at least seven months, with a guaranteed three-year term.

Successful candidates must be fluent in English, the official language of aviation, and one of Belgium’s national languages.

Destination Representatives

As a global leader in tourism, TUI operates in a wide range of holiday destinations, with local representatives serving as the company’s ambassadors. These representatives assist travelers, answer questions, and resolve any issues. This year, TUI is hiring about 50 destination representatives from Belgium, with contracts starting in April for the entire summer season. There are also opportunities for seasonal contracts in the winter, depending on the location and role.

Fluency in English is essential, as it is the primary language for communication between international teams. Knowledge of additional languages is a bonus. Representatives receive on-the-job training and are paid from the first day.

Aviation Engineers and Technicians

To ensure the smooth operation of its fleet, TUI is looking to strengthen its TUI Engineering and Maintenance department by hiring a dozen new aviation engineers and technicians. These highly skilled professionals will work with state-of-the-art tools and programs, supporting one of Europe’s most modern fleets.

This is a fast-growing field with constant demand for new talent. TUI encourages students to consider this career path, offering job security and the opportunity to work in a dynamic, international environment.

Travel Agents for TUI Shops

TUI operates 103 travel agencies across Belgium and is currently hiring 13 new travel agents, particularly for its Brussels locations. The ideal candidates will be flexible, hospitable, and able to work well in a team. A secondary school diploma is the minimum requirement.

TUI provides full training for this role, and new hires will be offered permanent contracts.

For more information, visit the airline group’s job site here.