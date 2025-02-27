Hidden baggage fees: TUI and Sunweb follow Ryanair’s lead

Travellers booking package holidays with TUI and Sunweb may face unexpected baggage fees, similar to low-cost airlines like Ryanair. Despite offering all-inclusive deals, these tour operators now charge extra for checked luggage, which was previously included in package prices.

Extra Baggage Fees

TUI charges at least €27 one-way for a 20kg suitcase on European/Mediterranean routes and €32+ for long-haul flights unless opting for a pricier Deluxe package.

Sunweb offers free checked luggage only for non-flexible flights. Passengers choosing flexible flights pay €28-39 per flight for a 20kg suitcase.

Hidden Costs Add Up

A return flight for two passengers to Mexico adds €140 in baggage fees, reducing any early booking discounts.

Airlines use low base fares to attract customers, making profits from add-ons like extra legroom, seat selection, and baggage—which can increase ticket prices by 25-30%.

Industry Trend

Ryanair pioneered this model, with 30% of its revenue (€4.3 billion in 2024) from extras.

Traditional airlines like Lufthansa make only 10% of revenue from add-ons, while premium airlines like Singapore Airlines still include most services in ticket prices.

While these baggage fees are not illegal, experts argue they create a misleading perception of all-inclusive pricing, leaving travellers with little choice but to pay up.

Source: 7sur7