Government of the South Aegean and TUI Care Foundation launch TUI Forest, a reforestation project on Rhodes

The Government of the South Aegean and the TUI Care Foundation have jointly launched the “TUI Forest” reforestation project on the island of Rhodes, Greece. The project, scheduled to commence in 2024, involves planting native, fire-tolerant trees to create a TUI Forest, with a focus on nature-based tourism experiences for both locals and tourists. This initiative aims to generate employment opportunities in the fields of nature conservation and sustainable tourism. Additionally, educational programmes on environmental protection and sustainability for children and young people are being developed. The project was announced at the international management conference of TUI Group on Rhodes.

The TUI Forest project is part of the larger sustainability initiative “Co-Lab Rhodes,” which strives to transform Rhodes into a sustainable holiday destination. The collaboration involves TUI Group, TUI Care Foundation, the Government of the South Aegean, and the Government of Greece. The goal is to develop sustainable tourism practices and strategies that can serve as a model for other destinations, with a focus on ecological, social, and cultural sustainability. The TUI Forest Rhodes is part of the international TUI Forests program by the TUI Care Foundation, which aims to create new natural habitats and promote reforestation efforts.

TUI customers in certain countries can support the TUI Forests Programme by adopting a tree when booking their travel through TUI websites, and tree adoptions will soon be available at TUI travel agencies in some markets. This project underscores the commitment to sustainability in the tourism industry and demonstrates the positive impact of tourism on the environment and local communities.