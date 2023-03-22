Five new TUI Blue Hotels in popular holiday destinations for Summer 2023

TUI’s leisure hotel brand, TUI BLUE, adds five new hotels for holidaymakers this summer in favourite short-, mid- and long-haul destinations Menorca, Majorca, Cyprus, Egypt and Thailand

TUI’s global leisure hotel brand, TUI BLUE, has added five hotels in some of the UK’s favourite short, mid and long-haul destinations this summer. As well as the new TUI BLUE Victoria in Menorca, TUI BLUE hotels will be joining the brand portfolio in Hurghada, Egypt; Ayia Napa, Cyprus; Cala Bona, Majorca; and Thailand.

The adults-only 4+star TUI BLUE Victoria Menorca will be opening its doors on 1st May. With a peaceful plot just a few steps away from the seafront in Santo Tomas, a small, laid-back town on Menorca’s south coast, this hotel allows holidaymakers to swap between pool and beach with ease. It has all the hallmarks of a TUI BLUE hotel, from a luxurious BLUE®?Spa to world-class fitness classes and yoga in the BLUEf!t®?offering, to the personal advice and insights of TUI BLUE Guides with insider local knowledge, design touches inspired by the region and authentic, fresh locally sourced food and drink. There are two outdoor pools to choose from, and restaurant-wise, guests will have the choice of a buffet and an à la carte option. Plus, there’s a handy snack bar and a trio of bars for drinks. There are plenty of room types to choose from too, including suites with private pools.

North African destinations have gone from strength to strength for TUI’s UK customers, with 80,000 additional seats and the new destination of Marsa Alam in Egypt added for winter. Capitalising on the huge demand across the year, TUI BLUE has added the 5T TUI BLUE Crystal Bay to the line-up in Hurghada. Also opening on 1st May, its modern architecture is chic with natural beauty and the sumptuous gardens are stunning. Sitting in a prime location on a private beach next to the Red Sea, making it a perfect location for scuba diving, all the usual top notch TUI BLUE facilities are available. It’s also a short hop away from both the historic old town and Sakalla, the frenetic and fast-paced town centre.

Two more additional Mediterranean hotels – the 4T TUI BLUE Levante, Majorca and the 4T TUI BLUE Atlantica Sungarden Park, Cyprus will be open even earlier, ready for Easter guests. The adults-only TUI BLUE Levante, is steps away from Cala Bona’s bars and restaurants and is well-positioned for seafront strolls to Cala Millor. The sleek TUI BLUE Atlantica Sungarden Park is near the seafront, just 15 minutes walk from the famous Nissi Beach, and near the centre of buzzy Aiya Napa. The resort’s pool is the centre of attention as it comes with a string of sun loungers, a separate children’s section and widescreen sea views. Kids and adults alike will love the new waterpark which is kitted out with a lazy river and a couple of slides.

Further afield, TUI BLUE The Passage, becomes the third TUI BLUE hotel in Thailand. Due to open this summer it’s in an attractive beach location in the northwest of Koh Samui. The resort is designed in a boutique hotel style with 50 villas in total. A perfect natural hideaway for both honeymooners and families alike, and just 30 minutes from Samui International Airport, the resort overlooks a national marine park with nearby snorkelling, kayaking, beach biking and hiking on offer.

With nearly 100 TUI BLUE hotels internationally, the addition of these five resorts for Summer 2023 is part of an ambitious growth plan for TUI’s global hotel brand, with plans for new openings across four continents in exciting destinations including Asia, the Caribbean and West Africa planned over the next two years.