A hotel brand sets sail: On 17 November, the first TUI BLUE Nile cruise boat started its first journey. The boat with 45 cabins was refurbished in the lifestyle hotel brand’s design and now offers the popular TUI BLUE benefits such as the BLUEf!t sports programme or BLUE Guides on board. The varied culinary offer with the best of Egyptian and international cuisine is also a must on the floating hotel. The Nile cruises are designed for holidaymakers aged 16+.

The first guests of the TUI BLUE Nile Imperial were welcomed with traditional music and local dancers. Holidaymakers can discover the highlights from Luxor to Aswan on an 8-day tour. Excursions around Egypt’s famous river are included. The TUI BLUE cruise boat can currently be booked by guests from Germany, Austria and Switzerland as well as Belgium. Since November, TUI fly has also been taking off weekly from Düsseldorf to Luxor to bring holidaymakers to their Nile cruises.

21 November 2022