Christmas 2023 travel trends at TUI Belgium: Sun-seeking escapes soar as rainy autumn boosts air travel

By
André Orban
-
0
0

The Christmas holiday travel trends for 2023 by TUI Belgium are highlighting the shift towards airplane vacations due to the rainy autumn. There’s a 12% increase in Christmas bookings compared to last year.

The favoured destinations are Spain, particularly the Canary Islands, followed by non-European countries such as Tunisia, Cape Verde, and the Dominican Republic.

Winter vacations are also synonymous with skiing; 16% plan ski trips, with the French Alps leading the pack.

City trips constitute 11% of travellers, with London regaining popularity after a Brexit dip, while New York enters the top 5 for the first time.

Around 12% opt for shorter getaways near home, like Belgium or Germany, especially for Christmas markets.

The average spending for plane vacations is €1892 per person, €693 for skiing, €437 for city trips, and €218 for nearby getaways.

The top destinations per category include Spain and Egypt for air travel, Tenerife and Gran Canaria for regions, France for skiing, and London for city trips.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.