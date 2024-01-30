According to TUI Belgium, Belgians’ city trip preferences shift as Paris drops due to Olympic Games

TUI, Belgium’s largest travel organisation, reports a significant change in Belgians’ favourite city trip destinations for the summer. Traditionally popular Paris loses its top spot due to soaring hotel prices during the upcoming Olympic Games, causing a 23% drop in reservations.

New York emerges as the second most preferred destination with a remarkable 117% increase in bookings. Other Southern European cities also experience growth, with Vienna leading with a surge of 222%.

Overall, city trip bookings have increased by 35%, with travelers spending an average of €335/person on a 4-day European city trip. The top 10 city trips and their evolution reveal shifts in preferences, with Rome, New York, and Barcelona securing the top positions.

Top 10 most popular city trips and their evolution versus summer 2023: 1. Rome + 10% 2. New York + 117% 3. Barcelona + 43% 4. Lisbon + 25% 5. London + 5% 6. Valencia + 48% 7. Paris – 23% 8. Athens +58% 9. Madrid + 31% 10. Vienna + 222%