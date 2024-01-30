According to TUI Belgium, Belgians’ city trip preferences shift as Paris drops due to Olympic Games

TUI, Belgium’s largest travel organisation, reports a significant change in Belgians’ favourite city trip destinations for the summer. Traditionally popular Paris loses its top spot due to soaring hotel prices during the upcoming Olympic Games, causing a 23% drop in reservations.
New York emerges as the second most preferred destination with a remarkable 117% increase in bookings. Other Southern European cities also experience growth, with Vienna leading with a surge of 222%.
Overall, city trip bookings have increased by 35%, with travelers spending an average of €335/person on a 4-day European city trip. The top 10 city trips and their evolution reveal shifts in preferences, with Rome, New York, and Barcelona securing the top positions.