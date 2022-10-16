Autumn holidays: Belgians rediscover non-European destinations and, for the first time, a different school calendar in the south and north

Last minute trend persists, more bookings every week

Belgians’ desire to travel remains unchanged. On the other hand, the moment of the reservation is no longer comparable to that before the health crisis. September was then the month of choice to book autumn holidays, while today it is October. As in the past two years, TUI notices that the tendency to book very late persists and, for the past few weeks, it has seen many bookings for the autumn holidays. Spain remains the favourite destination but non-European countries which were not offered during the health crisis are popular due to their traditionally excellent value for money. The French-speaking community, which benefits for the first time from two weeks off, takes full advantage of the advantageous travel prices for the first week.

After the health crisis and the end of travel restrictions, Belgians have rediscovered the pleasure of travelling abroad. Their enthusiasm is also expressed for the next autumn holidays to take advantage of the warmth offered by southern destinations.

Reservations have arrived quite late and for the most part, they are not made until October, a few weeks or even days before departure. This trend is not new because, over the past two years, the various measures related to the coronavirus have explained this caution. Today the last-minute trend is linked to the feeling of uncertainty caused by the energy crisis. TUI also notices this in the choice of destinations: Belgians choose countries outside the European Union more than usual because they offer the best value for money. These countries, which were not offered during the pandemic, are now experiencing a real revival. Turkey, Egypt, Morocco and Tunisia are very popular, as is Senegal, a newcomer to TUI’s offer, which perfectly complements the exotic vacation programme at a low price.

This year is also the first time that the school calendars of Flemish and French-speaking education no longer coincide. The autumn holidays for French speakers last 2 weeks and start a week earlier than those for Dutch speakers. French-speaking families have clearly opted for the first week of vacation, which is more advantageous. Many of them have also chosen destinations such as Crete or Rhodes or Mallorca because they are still part of the summer offer and are currently offered at a low season price. Two weeks off also gives the opportunity to leave for longer, to a distant destination for example.

Belgians spend on average €1,413 for their vacations by plane, i.e. 19% more than in 2019. The average budget allocated to vacations by car is €245 (+13%) and that for city trips €361 (+11%).

Top 5 air travel (countries): Spain, Egypt, Tunisia, Turkey and Morocco.

Top 5 air vacations (regions): Tenerife, Gran Canaria, Turkish Riviera, Costa del Sol and Hurghada.

Top 5 driving holidays: France, Germany, Belgium, Netherlands and Spain.

Top 5 driving holidays (regions): Belgian coast, Sauerland (Germany), Alsace, Normandy and Luxembourg.

Top 5 city trips: Paris, Rome, London, Lisbon and Amsterdam

