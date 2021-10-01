Autumn holidays at TUI Belgium: fewer destinations, but probably more travellers

September is traditionally the best booking month for the winter season which begins at the end of October with the All Saints holidays. As in recent months, TUI Belgium notes that travellers are booking late for this period as well. Indeed, it has been barely three weeks since reservations for All Saints’ Day have been arriving en masse and many Belgians seem to want to leave that week. With the offer to non-European destinations limited to Turkey, Cape Verde, Mexico and the Dominican Republic, TUI is extending the summer season by a week for certain Spanish, Greek and Portuguese destinations in order to meet high demand.

For several months, Belgians have been more and more confident about going abroad, in particular thanks to the high vaccination rate. The All Saints holiday week is characterised by high demand for sunny destinations. Reservations started quite late – just like the summer season – but are now reaching full speed. If the pace continues, the number of reservations could well equal that of All Saints’ Day 2019. TUI also has the advantage of being able to add additional flights to the most popular destinations, which is already the case for Cape Verde, Lanzarote and Fuerteventura (Canary Islands).

A month ago, TUI relaunched some non-European destinations like Turkey, Cape Verde, Mexico and the Dominican Republic. This decision was taken after a positive internal evaluation of the sanitary conditions and the possibility of spending a pleasant holiday in each of the destinations. It is clear that the market was waiting for this as bookings for these sunny countries have been doing extremely well since.

However, many travellers prefer to stay in Europe. For the All Saints’ Day holidays, Spain – and the Canary Islands in particular – is very popular. This year, Tenerife, Gran Canaria, Lanzarote and Fuerteventura are even more popular than usual because, apart from the PLF (Passenger Locator Form), there are no other constraints or restrictions for returning to Belgium. Two out of three customers will leave during the All Saints holidays to the Canary Islands, which are already almost full, so there will be little or no last-minute offers.

Many other European destinations are usually only offered during the summer season, which ends just before the All Saints holiday. In order to meet demand, TUI has extended the season by a week for the Algarve (Portugal), Crete, Rhodes (Greece), Cyprus and Mallorca (Spain).

Travellers who book package holidays for All Saints’ Day automatically benefit from the following guarantees:

Money-back guarantee: the trip is fully reimbursed if TUI cancels the trip.

The flexible exchange guarantee: travellers can change their trip 4 times free of charge, up to 7 days before departure (date of departure, destination or travelling companion).

Repatriation guarantee: all travellers included in the reservation can count on a repatriation flight in the event of an emergency.

October 1, 2021