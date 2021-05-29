Belgian Red Devils will not fly their dedicated Brussels Airlines Trident to the 2020 European Championship

For the first time in five years, the Belgian national football team “Red Devils” will not fly their dedicated Brussels Airlines Airbus A320 in the distinctive Trident livery. This year, Antwerp charter company The Aviation Factory will handle all “Red Devils”-flights from Charleroi Airport.

The Aviation Factory will operate a Boeing 737 during the entire 2020 European Championship starting with flights to Saint Petersburg (twice) and Copenhagen in the first round. The tournament was postponed by one year over the coronavirus pandemic.

Yesterday, Brussels Airlines operated OO-SNA (Trident livery) between Ljubljana, Slovenia and East Midlands, United Kingdom, most likely for a new paint job. (forum topic).