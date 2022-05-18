Belgian aviation broker “The Aviation Factory” expands to the United States

The Aviation Factory, the Antwerp aviation broker that has grown into the absolute market leader in the Benelux over the past two decades, has so far only been active in Europe and the Middle East. With the opening of an office near Fort Lauderdale (Florida, USA), The Aviation Factory can now offer tailor-made flights in North America and the Caribbean much more easily. Rod Meyers, an aviation professional with over 30 years of experience, oversees the day-to-day management of The Aviation Factory USA.

“We already had offices in Belgium, the Netherlands, France, Germany, Spain, Portugal, the Czech Republic, Sweden, Saudi Arabia and Kuwait. However, the United States had been on our wish list for a long time,” said Carl Legein, CEO of The Aviation Factory. “The advantage of our new location is that we can work almost around the clock. We have US customers who come to Europe for business or vacation and need a reliable airline partner. Some fly across the Atlantic with a regular airline and we organise tailor-made flights for them within Europe. Conversely, our US facility provides our European customers who want to travel to destinations in the US or the Caribbean with access to the best relationships in the industry.”

Legein adds: “By the way, we note that the demand for tailor-made flights remains high, even after the corona pandemic. During that period, many companies and families were introduced to the convenience and safety of private flights for the first time. It seems that these new customers continue to opt for that comfortable way of travelling.”

Antwerp, May 18, 2022