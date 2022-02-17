Sunweb will bring Belgian holidaymakers back to Turkey and Egypt from 1 April

Summer ’22 bookings on the rise

Good news for all Belgian Sunweb holidaymakers who have booked or have on their wish list a holiday in the sun to Turkey or Egypt: from 1 April the travel organisation will fly to both countries again.

Both Turkey and Egypt are very popular holiday destinations and for a long time, it was not possible to let travellers go there. The partners of the travel organisation are therefore also looking forward to giving Sunweb customers from Belgium another great holiday in Turkey or Egypt. Later this summer it will also be possible to travel to Tunisia again. Sunweb’s free exchange guarantee remains in effect until two weeks before departure.

Bookings summer holiday ’22

Sunweb expects both countries to get an uplift in bookings for the summer holidays. The travel organisation has noted for a number of weeks that the bookings are going very well for the summer and are now far above the booking numbers before corona (before March 2020).

Sunweb sees that southern European countries such as Spain, Portugal and Greece are popular holiday destinations for this summer.

Antwerp, February 17, 2022