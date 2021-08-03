Sunweb Group wins court case against Corendon and does not have to pursue its acquisition of Corendon

Following the decision, Sunweb Group can once again focus on the future and its new dynamic strategy that was launched earlier this year. “First of all, we are pleased that this court case has come to an end so that there is clarity for our employees and the employees of Corendon. The ruling does not come as a surprise as we have always been confident in our legal position. We are however pleased that the Court of Appeal now also confirmed this view and ruled in our favour today. Finally, we can again fully focus on what we love most: making our customers happy with a well-deserved holiday.” said Mattijs ten Brink, CEO of Sunweb Group.

As a standalone company, Sunweb Group has taken all required actions to ensure success going forward. Ten Brink: “Despite this severe crisis, that keeps on evolving into new challenges, we will continue to invest in becoming the leading digital holiday expert. All this with the continued support of our shareholders and lenders, and in close and active dialogue with our loyal Sunweb customers”.

Rotterdam, 3 August 2021