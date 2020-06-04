Sunweb Group will start with sunshine holidays from 15 June

As of June 15, tour operator Sunweb Group will again start offering sun vacations in which the safety of travellers is the top priority.

That is why the destinations France, Italy, Malta, Austria, Portugal, Spain, Switzerland, Bulgaria, Croatia and Cyprus are started first. Travel advice has been adjusted for these countries and tourists are welcome there again. More sun destinations such as Turkey, Egypt, Morocco and Tunisia will follow gradually. However, this depends on when the travel advice is adjusted.

“After many months of seriously considering overseas vacations this summer, the Security Council decision is a great boost. I am incredibly happy: on the one hand for all travellers who ask us every day when they can go on holiday again and on the other hand for our Sunweb colleagues who love nothing more than to offer our customers the best holiday experiences”, says Tim van den Bergh, CCO Sunweb Group.

Travellers extensively informed about their destination

It is important for Sunweb Group that holidays are as pleasant and safe as possible. All travellers are therefore informed by email, website or telephone about the health and safety measures that apply at their holiday destination. The travel organisation is in close contact with the governments in Belgium and at the holiday destinations for this. The on-site tour guide also provides travellers with the correct information and is available 24 hours a day for questions or assistance.

Safety checks and guidelines for accommodations

Sunweb Group has also started a collaboration with Intertek Cristal to continue to do its utmost in health and safety at holiday destinations in the future. All accommodations do a security check and prepare an emergency procedure. There will only be cooperation with accommodations and partners who fully adhere to the guidelines.

Facilities destination and accommodation

When composing the travel offer, Sunweb Group also takes into account the availability of certain facilities and facilities at the destination and in the accommodation. This includes access to beaches, restaurants, shops, but also access to medical facilities and the open swimming, catering and service facilities in the accommodations.

Holidays in Belgium, the Netherlands, Germany and Austria

For those where slowing down is not synonymous with a holiday abroad, Sunweb Group recently started offering the possibility to book trips close to home, in their own country, the Netherlands, Germany and Austria. Thanks to a new partnership, Roompot holiday homes can be booked via the Sunweb website. These are accommodations at 50 Roompot holiday parks and resorts; from lodges in wooded nature reserves to beach houses and villas on the coast.

Use voucher for sun holiday

Customers who have previously received a corona voucher can use it to book one of the sun holidays, departing from June 15. Corona vouchers were issued in recent months to customers whose travel was cancelled due to the coronavirus. Customers whose trip is unexpectedly cancelled will also receive such a voucher.

Flexible rebooking up to 2 weeks before departure

It also remains possible for Sunweb Group customers to rebook their flight holiday free of charge up to two weeks before departure. The holiday can be moved to a later moment this year or even next year. In this way, the travel organization removes the uncertainty from customers who book a trip, but later change their mind. For the time being, customers can still use the option until 31 August.

More information about the measures per destination can be found on this page on the Sunweb website. The page is always updated with the most recent information.

Brussels, June 4, 2020

In Belgium, Sunweb customers are mainly carried by Brussels Airlines, which restarts flights to holiday destinations on the same date, 15 June.