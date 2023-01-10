Sunweb Group takes over Danish travel organisation Atlantis Rejser

Sunweb Group is the new owner of the Danish travel agency Atlantis Rejser, which specialises in travel to Egypt. With the acquisition, Sunweb Group strengthens its position in Denmark and can offer its customers an even larger selection of sun holidays.

Sunweb Group, one of the largest travel organisations in Europe, is making a takeover for the second time in three months. In November the company announced the acquisition of Swedish tour operator Airtours, today Atlantis Rejser joins Sunweb Group. The acquisition is an important strategic step, with the ambition to become one of the largest travel companies in Scandinavia.

With this acquisition, the company strengthens its range of sun holidays throughout the year, and in particular winter sun holidays, a period for which Sunweb can now offer an even wider selection.

Mattijs ten Brink, CEO of Sunweb Group, comments: “The acquisition of Atlantis Rejser is important for Sunweb Group. It not only expands our presence in Scandinavia, but also gives us the opportunity to use the team’s expertise and knowledge at Atlantis Rejser, a leader in travel to Egypt. We are confident that this partnership will allow us to offer our customers an even wider range of quality sun holidays. We are delighted to be joining forces with Atlantis Rejser and look forward to a bright future together.”

Atlantis Rejser was founded in 1994 by Egyptian-born Ibrahim Ramadan. Every year, the travel organisation makes bookings for around 30,000 Danish travellers. Danes who have already booked a holiday through Atlantis Rejser will not be affected by the takeover. The activities will continue under the flag of the Sunweb Group.

“We have decided to slowly integrate Atlantis Rejser into Sunweb Group over the coming year. In doing so, we will ensure that Atlantis Rejser’s many loyal customers can still enjoy its well-known and high-quality service, product portfolio, and competitive offers for travel In the longer term, we see the many benefits it will offer our customers, in the form of a stronger portfolio, better offers, and competitive prices combined with the highest possible quality,” says Mattijs ten Brink.

A popular travel destination with Danes

Atlantis Rejser’s CCO, Jan Lockhart, considers the partnership with Sunweb Group extremely valuable as Atlantis Rejser becomes an important addition to the group’s travel offerings.

“Holidays to Egypt are extremely popular with Danes. Atlantis Rejser was founded to make even more people aware of all the experiences Egypt has to offer, from diving on some of the most beautiful reefs in the world to exploring the special cultural-historical mystique of Egypt We look forward to continuing to spread this message with the size, capacity and network that Sunweb Group is now bringing in,” says Jan Lockhart.

The employees of Atlantis Rejsers continue their work, despite the takeover.

Antwerp, January 10, 2023