Sunweb Group gives Belgian travellers money back in case of negative travel advice

Money-back guarantee for negative travel advice within two weeks before departure for new bookings

Belgian travellers who book a holiday from today and leave between 15 December 2020 and 15 May 2021 will receive a refund from Sunweb Group* if their holiday destination receives negative travel advice within two weeks before departure due to COVID- 19. The travel organisation has decided this because this customer wish has clearly emerged in the frequent customer contact in recent months. Sunweb Group is the first tour operator to offer its customers a money-back guarantee with a refund within two weeks.

Valid for winter sports and sun destinations

The money-back guarantee is valid for all future bookings departing between 15 December 2020 and 15 May 2021 to all winter sports and sun destinations. Travellers who have to cancel their vacation if a destination receives negative travel advice less than two weeks before departure are entitled to a money refund. In this case, they will receive their money back within fourteen days or they can rebook free of charge. This guarantee also applies to last-minute bookings from six weeks before departure, if no negative travel advice has been given at the time of booking.

Giving confidence to book a trip

Sunweb Group has been in talks with its partners in recent weeks to be able to promise a money-back guarantee to its customers. This money-back guarantee remains the promise of the travel organisation.

Tim van den Bergh, International Brand & Communications Director Sunweb Group: “The voucher was and is an important and necessary solution for both our customers and the travel industry during this global pandemic. As an industry, we are grateful that travellers have embraced the corona voucher, but both customer contact and research show that more than half of travellers would like a refund for future bookings if a holiday destination receives negative travel advice as a result of COVID-19. We would like to give our customers the confidence to book a trip again. That is why – regardless of future decisions about the vouchers – we offer the money-back guarantee during this period and our customers receive their money back within two weeks”.

Flexible rebooking to another destination

Sunweb Group’s existing flexible rebooking guarantee will also continue to exist. This means that travellers can rebook their trip free of charge up to six weeks before departure to a destination and period of their choice based on the available offer. Negative travel advice is not necessary. Sunweb Group hopes in this way to remove the doubts that travellers experience and to offer them the choice to travel when they are ready.

* The Sunweb Group in Belgium includes the brands Sunweb, Eliza was here and Totally.

Rotterdam, 24 September 2020