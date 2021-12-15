Sunweb Group bookings triple due to early Christmas holidays

Travel organisation Sunweb Group has seen the number of bookings increase enormously in recent weeks, after it was announced that the Christmas holidays for primary schools will be brought forward by one week in Belgium. Compared to previous weeks, this is no less than a tripling of the number of bookings for the winter sun. They also notice a doubling in bookings at Sunweb during winter sports holidays. More than 80 percent of the winter sports bookings made yesterday, leave in December and early January.

Book now, next week on the slopes

Sunweb Group already saw an increase in interest in winter sports last week (week 49). In fact, 37 percent more was booked compared to the week before (week 48). Winter sports enthusiasts mainly book to Austria and France, where the conditions are currently very good. The travel organisation, therefore, sees a real trend in last-minute bookings with Belgians, with departure dates on December 18, 19 or 20 and around Christmas and New Year.

Mattijs ten Brink, CEO of Sunweb Group, said: “The hunger for winter sports was already very great and is now even greater due to the lifting of the lockdown in Austria and that extra week of Christmas holidays. I, therefore, hope that all our guests will enjoy a wonderful, well-deserved holiday on the slopes or at the beach.”

Last minute to the sun with the whole family

In addition to the increase in the number of bookings for winter sports holidays, there are also many last-minute bookings from families with young children who travel to the sun in December. For example, the travel organisation saw that the number of bookings to Egypt yesterday was the same as the number of bookings from the entire week before. Besides Egypt, the Canary Islands, Gran Canaria and Lanzarote are also very popular. When it comes to accommodations, vacationers like to opt for all-inclusive vacations. Most bookings made to winter sun destinations have a departure date of December 18, but Sunweb Group also sees a continuous increase in the number of people who want to travel further into the Christmas holidays.

Antwerp, December 15, 2021