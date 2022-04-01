Sunweb: first flight from Belgium to Turkey in two years departs tonight

It’s been over two years since Sunweb travellers were last able to fly to Turkey, the last flight being on 7 March 2020. The tour operator is therefore pleased to announce that tonight the first travellers will once again depart for Antalya.

Starting tonight, Sunweb and its partners will again offer flights four times a week from Brussels Airport to the following destinations:

Izmir: on Saturday and Sunday with SunExpress

Antalya: on Tuesdays, Fridays, Saturdays and from 30 June 2022 also on Thursdays with SunExpress

Bodrum: from 21 May 2022 on Saturdays and from 5 July 2022 also on Tuesdays with Brussels Airlines

The flights tonight and tomorrow are fully booked.