Sunweb Belgium notices increase in holiday bookings for May 2022, compared to pre-Covid May 2019

May, a holiday month!

Sunweb has noticed an increase in bookings in the month of May, with Belgian people spending on average between 17 and 20% more than in May 2019, before the coronavirus crisis.

Most people booking holidays are older couples, but there are also more and more families with young children. 65% of the bookings are for holidays of 8 days.

Top destinations in Flanders:

Crete Canary Islands Rhodes Mallorca Areas near the Red Sea

Top 5 destinations in Wallonia :

Crete Kos Rhodes Turkish Riviera Canary Islands

Source: Team Lewis