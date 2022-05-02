Sunweb Belgium notices increase in holiday bookings for May 2022, compared to pre-Covid May 2019

May, a holiday month!
Sunweb has noticed an increase in bookings in the month of May, with Belgian people spending on average between 17 and 20% more than in May 2019, before the coronavirus crisis.
Most people booking holidays are older couples, but there are also more and more families with young children. 65% of the bookings are for holidays of 8 days.
Top destinations in Flanders:
- Crete
- Canary Islands
- Rhodes
- Mallorca
- Areas near the Red Sea
Top 5 destinations in Wallonia :
- Crete
- Kos
- Rhodes
- Turkish Riviera
- Canary Islands
Source: Team Lewis