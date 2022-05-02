Sunweb Belgium notices increase in holiday bookings for May 2022, compared to pre-Covid May 2019

By
André Orban
-
0
56

May, a holiday month!

Sunweb has noticed an increase in bookings in the month of May, with Belgian people spending on average between 17 and 20% more than in May 2019, before the coronavirus crisis.

Most people booking holidays are older couples, but there are also more and more families with young children. 65% of the bookings are for holidays of 8 days.

Top destinations in Flanders:

  1. Crete
  2. Canary Islands
  3. Rhodes
  4. Mallorca
  5. Areas near the Red Sea

Top 5 destinations in Wallonia :

  1. Crete
  2. Kos
  3. Rhodes
  4. Turkish Riviera
  5. Canary Islands

Source: Team Lewis

