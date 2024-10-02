Sunweb becomes official shirt sponsor of RSC Anderlecht in three-year partnership

Travel organisation Sunweb has partnered with RSC Anderlecht, Belgium’s most successful football club, becoming the official shirt sponsor for the next three seasons.

The sponsorship will debut during Anderlecht’s UEFA Europa League match against Real Sociedad on October 3, 2024, with Sunweb featured on the shirts for all European away games this year. Starting January 2025, Sunweb’s logo will appear on Anderlecht’s shirts for all home and away matches.

This partnership reflects a shared goal between Sunweb and Anderlecht of creating unforgettable moments for fans and customers. With 34 championship titles, RSC Anderlecht provides an international platform for Sunweb to expand its visibility, while the collaboration will focus on innovative, digital-driven concepts to enhance fan engagement.

Both brands aim to create lasting memories through their respective experiences on and off the pitch.