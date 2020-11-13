At least five passengers test positive for COVID 19 on first Caribbean cruise

SeaDream I, the first vessel that resumed sailing in the Carribean after the coronavirus outbreak was forced to return to Barbados after test results of five passengers returned positive for COVID-19. SeaDream advised local health authorities and set in motion its Covid response protocols to protect guests and crew. The ship’s medical staff has tested all crew members and all tests have come back negative. SeaDream is currently re-testing all guests.

Every crew member is certified for the WHO’s Infection Prevention and Control (IPC) for novel coronavirus course and Covid-19 Contact tracing course from Johns Hopkins University. SeaDream is familiar with responding rapidly thanks to the crew’s professionalism and preparedness. SeaDream operated successfully earlier this year in Norway, completing 21 voyages during the summer season as the first luxury line to resume sailing.

“After completing a successful summer season in Norway, we implemented even stricter health and safety protocols for our Barbados winter season. All guests were tested twice prior to embarkation and we are in the process of re-testing guests.” said SeaDream’s Andreas Brynestad. “We are working closely with local health and government authorities to resolve this situation in the best possible way. Our main priority is the health and safety of our crew, guests, and the communities we visit.”

All guests and non-essential crew members are in quarantine in their staterooms in an abundance of caution. SeaDream is awaiting authorization from the Barbados government to disembark guests safely. SeaDream is following all protocols recommended by the health authorities.

Ben & David, cruise fanatics with a YouTube channel, were on board the SeaDream I. This is their review: