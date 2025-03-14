European Commission pressures France to strengthen traveler protection following FTI Group bankruptcy

The European Commission has formally requested that France enhance consumer protections in cases of tour operator bankruptcies. This action follows calls from organizations such as the Union Professionnelle des Agences de Voyages (UPAV), which raised concerns about how the Association Professionnelle de Solidarité du Tourisme (APST) has interpreted the EU Package Travel Directive.

The Commission argues that France’s current approach represents an “incorrect transposition” of the directive and has given the country two months to take corrective action. If France fails to comply, the Commission may issue a reasoned opinion and, ultimately, refer the case to the Court of Justice of the European Union (CJEU), potentially leading to financial penalties for France.

The collapse of FTI had a direct impact on several Belgian travel agencies, leaving many of their clients without compensation due to the application of French insurance regulations. Some Belgian travelers who booked their trips via Belgian agencies found their claims rejected by FTI’s insurer, highlighting discrepancies in the recognition of EU-mandated consumer protections.

With the European Commission now pressuring France to align with EU rules, this could lead to greater recognition of Belgian consumers’ rights and facilitate compensation claims for affected travelers. Belgian travel agencies may also benefit from clearer legal protections in cases involving the bankruptcy of foreign tour operators.

However, if France fails to implement the requested changes within the given timeframe, the matter could escalate to the CJEU, increasing legal uncertainty for Belgian agencies and travelers.