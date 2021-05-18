CIM Capital Fund takes over 41 Belgian stores of tour operator Neckermann, which will reopen on 7 June

The Nivelles (Walloon Brabant) enterprise court decided that CIM Capital Fund may take over 41 Neckermann stores in Belgium. The stores will reopen on 7 June, but next week, staff will already be back to help customers by phone and email. All their vouchers will be accepted.

CIM Capital and Futura Capital had applied to relaunch the struggling company. The first one made the best bid: for €400,000 it will take over the tour operator and 110 employees.

Gert De Caluwé, former CEO of Thomas Cook Belgium and Sunweb Group, will become the managing director of the new Neckermann.

The tour operator created in 1979 failed after the bankruptcy of its British parent Thomas Cook. The Spanish Wamos Group had pledged to take over 62 of the 91 travel offices, but it was unable to honour its commitments and to bring €3.5 million due to the economic crisis caused by the Covid-19 pandemic.