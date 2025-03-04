Belgian travelers struggle for refunds after FTI Group bankruptcy

Nine months after the bankruptcy of German tour operator FTI Group, at least 100 Belgian travelers are still waiting for refunds for their canceled trips. According to an article in Het Laatste Nieuws (HLN), many affected customers had booked their vacations through Neckermann, which acted as a reseller for FTI’s travel packages. Frustrated travelers, such as Yves De Clercq from Eeklo and Hilde Du Tré from Lokeren, have voiced their concerns about the slow refund process, with some still missing thousands of euros.

HLN reports that the reimbursement process has been complicated by legal uncertainties, particularly for those who booked through FTI France. Under French law, resellers like Neckermann are responsible for refunds in case of a travel company’s bankruptcy, while Belgian law places the obligation on FTI’s insurance provider. This legal discrepancy has led to delays, and some affected travelers have struggled to even submit claims due to administrative errors. Consumer organization Test Aankoop/Test Achats is currently handling around 100 cases related to the issue.

Belgium’s Minister of Consumer Protection, Rob Beenders, told HLN that the Economic Inspection is closely monitoring the situation and that the government aims to introduce faster, more accessible legal procedures for consumer disputes. While there is hope that the affected travelers will eventually receive their refunds, many remain frustrated with the lack of transparency and the extended waiting time. The case highlights the need for clearer regulations and a more efficient claims process to protect consumers in such situations.