Belgian-Dutch Formula One racing driver Max Verstappen has acquired a private jet, The Mic High Club (Twitter: MicHighClub) announced in their latest podcast.

The aircraft concerned is a Dassault Falcon 900EX and – according to the podcast – will be registered PH-DTF (not PH-MAX).

The aircraft was previously owned by Richard Branson’s Virgin Galactic and registered as M-VGAL and will now be operated by Dutch private jet company Exxaero.