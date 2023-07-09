Tour operator Corendon offers three new winter destinations

Tour operator Corendon has launched three winter offers, two from Belgium and one from The Netherlands. From October, passengers can fly to Sharm El-Sheik, Egypt, thanks to the new weekly flight operated by Brussels Airlines.

Corendon will also offer its customers a two-weekly option from Brussels to Dubai, UAE, Corendon fans will fly on Emirates Airline.

From November, Corendon Airlines will also start three weekly direct flights from Amsterdam to Curacao. From January the airline will operate five weekly fights.