Corendon will start flying with Airbus A350 between Amsterdam and Curaçao from November

Corendon, a leading tour operator and airline, has announced that it will operate five non-stop flights per week between Amsterdam and Curaçao starting in November 2023. The flights will be carried out using a state-of-the-art Airbus A350-900 aircraft. Corendon has entered into a wet-lease agreement with Spanish airline World2Fly to operate these flights.

During the period from mid-June to mid-September, there will even be six flights per week. The Airbus A350-900 can accommodate 432 passengers, allowing approximately 220,000 passengers to travel with Corendon to and from Curaçao each year. Two-thirds of the capacity will be sold as part of package holidays, while the remaining third will be sold as individual tickets. The first flight is scheduled for Friday, November 3, 2023.

Tickets can be booked starting tomorrow, with one-way fares starting at 299 euros and round-trip fares at 598 euros. Tickets will be available for purchase online through corendon.com, various ticket websites, and at two locations in Curaçao: Hato Airport and the Livingstone Jan Thiel Resort. Package holidays will be sold through corendon.be.

This marks the end of the longstanding successful partnership between Corendon and KLM on this route.

Corendon and Curaçao have become closely connected over the years, with approximately 45,000 Belgians and Dutch travellers booking their vacations to Curaçao through Corendon annually. Half of them stay at Corendon’s own resorts on the island, while the other half stay at partner hotels. Corendon has invested nearly €150 million in its own hotels on the island, including the five-star Corendon Mangrove Beach Resort and the four-star Livingstone Jan Thiel Resort. In December of this year, The Rif at Mangrove Beach, a five-star all-inclusive resort, will open with 385 rooms, offering even more luxury.