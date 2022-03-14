Corendon significantly expands its offer on the Belgian market: 22 destinations from Brussels, 9 from Maastricht

Tour operator Corendon is ready for a great summer. Now that the corona pandemic is as good as a thing of the past and the measures are being removed in almost all European countries, it is expected that there will be massive travel to the sun this summer. That is why Corendon has announced that it will offer no fewer than 22 destinations from Brussels this summer. Popular islands such as Mallorca, Ibiza, Tenerife and Gran Canaria, but also the Turkish Antalya, Bodrum and Dalaman and the Greek islands such as Crete, Kos, Rhodes, Corfu and Zakynthos. In addition, Corendon will resume its activities from Maastricht Aachen Airport with no fewer than nine destinations. Anyone who books with Corendon for a holiday departing from Maastricht can once again enjoy free parking for the duration of their holiday.

Corendon will bring out the heavy artillery for next summer and will spoil the Belgian customer with no less than 31 flight connections in July and August. 22 of these departing from Brussels Airport. View here how often there are flights per week to which destination:

Spain: Ibiza (3x), Mallorca (4x), Tenerife (4x), Gran Canaria (4x), Lanzarote (2x) and Malaga (2x)

Greece: Crete (daily), Kos (daily), Rhodes (daily), Corfu (2x), Samos (1x), Lesvos (1x) and Zakynthos (3x)

Turkey: Antalya (daily), Bodrum (4x), Dalaman (1x) and Izmir (2x)

Egypt: Hurghada (4x)

Portugal: Faro (2x)

Bulgaria: Burgas (1x)

Dominican Republic: Punta Cana (2x)

Curacao: Willemstad (2x)

And another 9 departing from Maastricht Aachen Airport:

Spain: Majorca (1x)

Greece: Crete (3x), Rhodes (2x), Kos (2x) and Zakynthos (1x)

Turkey: Antalya (4x) and Bodrum (3x)

Bulgaria: Burgas (2x)

All flights from Maastricht Aachen Airport will be operated with its own Corendon fleet. For flights from Brussels, in addition to our own aircraft, seats will also be purchased on flights operated by Transavia, Brussels Airlines and Air Belgium.

“With our current offer we are back at the level of 2019”, says Atilay Uslu, founder of Corendon. “People have had to wait a long time to be able to travel again without worries and measures. That time has finally arrived, so we are ready to once again offer the travel-hungry Belgian the best holiday deals, at the destinations of his choice. In addition, with Curaçao, the Dominican Republic and the Greek islands of Lesbos and Samos, we also have a few new destinations in our offer, which will certainly appeal to Belgian customers.”

Departure from Maastricht: free parking for Corendon customers

Departing from Maastricht Aachen Airport is once again an option. For many Belgians, Maastricht is an ideal base. The airport is easily accessible, you never have to take into account traffic jams towards Maastricht and there are hardly any queues at check-in. This means you only have to be present 1.5 hours before departure and you can count on favourable departure times. Last but not least, Corendon offers all its customers who depart from Maastricht free parking for the duration of their stay.

Monday, March 14, 2022