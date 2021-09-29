Corendon is flying to the Dominican Republic this winter

Corendon starts the winter sun season with a new destination: from 15 December 2021, the tour operator will fly to the Dominican Republic, with a direct outward flight operated by Air Belgium from Brussels Airport and a return flight with a stopover in Curaçao.

Holidaymakers can stay overnight in one of the four- or five-star hotels in Bávaro or Bayahibe. From mid-December, Corendon will also bring its customers to Curaçao again. The complete winter offer can be found below.

Dominican Republic

Need a tropical holiday paradise this winter with amazing bounty beaches, a wonderful climate and a surprisingly versatile nature? And preferably somewhere where you are welcomed with open arms? Tour operator Corendon offers this possibility from December 15. For example, flights on Saturday and Wednesday are operated by the brand new A330neo of Air Belgium, directly from Brussels Airport to Punta Cana in the Dominican Republic. Travellers who want more luxury can book Premium class on board this aircraft for a surcharge. During the return flight, there is a stopover in Curaçao.

Versatile Caribbean Destination

In addition to a sublime coastal strip with beautiful sandy beaches, the Dominican Republic also offers desert lands, hidden lagoons and rainforests. Special fauna and flora can be seen in Del Este National Park, while the colonial past can still be felt in the capital Santo Domingo. The cosy villages with picturesque houses make the cold, grey winter just a little warmer.

In total, the travel organisation offers a choice of ten all-inclusive hotels to stay overnight. For example, the Dominican Republic is home to the very popular and luxurious IBEROSTAR hotels and a brand new Lopesan hotel. Other well-known hotel chains that will be offered are Palladium and H10. On holiday without children? Then there are two hotels where the Only Adult principle applies. A trip to the Dominican Republic can be booked from 999 euros for 7 nights.

Other winter offer

Corendon will also fly to other destinations from Brussels Airport this winter. They fly twice a week to Antalya in Turkey and four times a week to Gran Canaria. From 30 October there will also be flights to Hurghada twice a week and in addition to the flights to Tenerife and Gran Canaria with Brussels Airlines, Corendon is expanding its flight frequency with Corendon Airlines Europe.

The Caribbean island of Curaçao is also part of the winter offer, where the tour operator flies twice a week. From the Netherlands, Corendon also flies to Bonaire, Dubai, Gambia, Cape Verde, Istanbul and Madeira.

Wednesday, September 29, 2021