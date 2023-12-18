Corendon celebrates the opening party of The Rif at Mangrove Beach on Curaçao

Corendon celebrated the grand opening of The Rif at Mangrove Beach in Curaçao with a lavish event attended by prominent local figures. This luxury hotel, surrounded by a captivating lagoon and mangrove forests, boasts three refined à la carte restaurants and marks a significant milestone in completion.

The Rif at Mangrove Beach promises an opulent Caribbean getaway, offering deluxe rooms overlooking lush gardens and swim-up accommodations with direct pool access. Guests enjoy an Ultra All-Inclusive experience, inclusive of multiple bars, restaurants serving diverse cuisines, and access to facilities at the adjacent Corendon Mangrove Beach Resort.

Inspired by coral reefs, the hotel’s design and décor reflect exotic elements, aiming to cater to each guest’s unique preferences and desires, much like how coral reefs nurture diverse species.

Founder Atilay Uslu expressed pride in Corendon’s contribution to the island’s population and economy, highlighting their commitment and ongoing presence.

The hotel also caters to families with specially designed rooms offering privacy and access to an aqua park at the adjacent resort, including the region’s unique King Cobra slide.

Corendon’s substantial investments in Curaçao, including other hotels like the Corendon Mangrove Beach Resort and Livingstone Jan Thiel Resort, emphasize their commitment. The addition of The Rif at Mangrove Beach bolsters the importance of maintaining sufficient flights on the Curaçao-Amsterdam route, with Corendon ensuring a 30% capacity increase through direct flights since November, crucial not only for tourism but also for local employment.