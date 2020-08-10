Belgian Competition Authority formally approves acquisition of Corendon by Sunweb Group

The travel organisation Sunweb Group has received formal approval from the Belgian Competition Authority (BCA) for the acquisition of Corendon Holding B.V. in Belgium. The BCA is of the opinion that the acquisition will not harm the competitive position of other travel companies.

On June 3, 2019, Sunweb Group made public its intention to acquire Corendon Holding B.V. After notifying the European Commission and following the assessment process, the transaction was referred to the national competition authorities in the Netherlands (Autoriteit Consument & Markt, ACM) and BCA in Belgium. The BCA has now approved the acquisition for Belgium. The Belgian authority believes that the two organisations can strengthen themselves in a fast-moving and competitive market and also ensure that consumers still have sufficient options after the bankruptcy of Thomas Cook.

Mattijs ten Brink, CEO Sunweb Group, says: “We are pleased with the formal approval of the acquisition of Corendon in Belgium. The final step in the acquisition process is approval from the Dutch Authority for Consumers & Markets (ACM). The entire process has now been running for more than a year, ACM must make a decision before the end of October.”

Brussels, August 10, 2020