Virgin Orbit declares bankruptcy and seeks a buyer

Virgin Orbit, which designs rockets for launching small satellites, has filed for bankruptcy protection in preparation for sale, the company announced on Tuesday. The company of businessman Richard Branson missed the launch of the first rocket into space from British soil in January.

Richard Branson’s satellite launch company goes out of business. Virgin Orbit Holdings filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection on Tuesday, April 4. The company failed to secure the long-term funding needed to help it recover from the failure of its LauncherOne rocket in January.

Based in Long Beach, California, the company filed a petition in the District of Delaware Bankruptcy Court seeking the sale of its assets.

On March 30, it had already announced the layoff of around 85% of its 750 employees due to “the inability to raise sufficient out-of-court capital to continue operating its business“. These layoffs are expected to be substantially complete by Monday.

“At this stage, we believe that the Chapter 11 process represents the best path forward to identify and finalize an efficient and value-maximizing sale,” Dan Hart, CEO of Virgin Orbit, said in a statement.

Virgin Orbit’s strategy was to launch small rockets from an airborne Boeing 747 to enable short-range launches from any location. But shifting demand for larger launch rockets and more cost-effective shared flights to space aboard SpaceX’s Falcon 9 rocket over the past two years has raised the competitive stakes for Virgin Orbit, according to sources. analysts and industry experts.

Virgin Orbit’s press release:

Virgin Orbit to continue sale process under Chapter 11 protection

Secures $31.6 million in Debtor in Possession Financing to Fund the Process

Virgin Orbit Holdings, Inc. and its U.S. subsidiaries, (the “Company” or “Virgin Orbit”), a responsive space launch provider, announced today that it commenced a voluntary proceeding under Chapter 11 of the U.S. Bankruptcy Code (“Chapter 11”) in the United States Bankruptcy Court in the District of Delaware in order to effectuate a sale of the business. With the support of Virgin Investments Limited in the form of debtor-in-possession (“DIP”) financing, Virgin Orbit intends to use the Chapter 11 process to maximise value for its business and assets.

This announcement follows the Company’s previous statement about reducing its workforce due to an inability to raise sufficient out-of-court capital to continue operating its business at the current run-rate.

“The team at Virgin Orbit has developed and brought into operation a new and innovative method of launching satellites into orbit, introducing new technology and managing great challenges and great risks along the way as we proved the system and performed several successful space flights – including successfully launching 33 satellites into their precise orbit. While we have taken great efforts to address our financial position and secure additional financing, we ultimately must do what is best for the business. We believe that the cutting-edge launch technology that this team has created will have wide appeal to buyers as we continue in the process to sell the Company. At this stage, we believe that the Chapter 11 process represents the best path forward to identify and finalize an efficient and value-maximizing sale,” said Dan Hart, CEO of Virgin Orbit.

“I’m incredibly grateful and proud of every one of our teammates, both for the pioneering spirit of innovation they’ve embodied and for their patience and professionalism as we’ve managed through this difficult time. Today my thoughts and concerns are with the many talented teammates and friends now finding their way forward who have been committed to the mission and promise of all that Virgin Orbit represents. I am confident of what we have built and hopeful to achieve a transaction that positions our Company and our technology for future opportunities and missions.”

To help fund the process and protect its operations, the Company has received a commitment from Virgin Investments Limited for $31.6 million in new money DIP financing. Upon approval from the Bankruptcy Court, the DIP financing is expected to provide Virgin Orbit with the necessary liquidity to continue operating as it furthers the marketing process commenced pre-petition to sell the Company and seek a value-maximizing transaction for the business and its assets.

The Company is focused on a swift conclusion to its sale process in order to provide clarity on the future of the Company to its customers, vendors, and employees. In the interim, Virgin Orbit will continue operating in the ordinary course as a “debtor-in-possession” under the jurisdiction of the bankruptcy court and in accordance with the applicable provisions of the U.S. Bankruptcy Code. Virgin Orbit has filed customary motions requesting that the Court authorize the Company’s ability to its use cash on hand and access the DIP financing to support this process, including payment of remaining employee wages and benefits without interruption. The Company intends to pay suppliers and vendors to the fullest extent possible pursuant to normal terms for goods and services provided on or after the filing date. The Company is also committed to working with its customers as it tries to find a buyer that will be able to continue to fulfil their needs.