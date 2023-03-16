Virgin Orbit suspends operations; seeks additional funding

Virgin Orbit has decided to suspend its operation for one week, the American space company also furloughs almost all of its entire staff during the same period. The company is looking for additional funding to remain afloat. Virgin Orbit, founded in 2017, is a subsidiary of Richard Bransons Virgin Group.

On 10 January this year, the historic first attempt to launch satellites from British soil with the help of a redesigned Boeing 747 jumbojet failed. The rocket reached space but ultimately fell short of reaching its target orbit.

Halfway next week, Virgin Orbit hopes to inform its staff.