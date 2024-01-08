Private consortium ULA successfully launched its Vulcan rocket from Cape Canaveral – Mission aims to land on the moon

United Launch Alliance (ULA) successfully launched its debut Vulcan rocket from Cape Canaveral, culminating a decade-long effort to create a versatile rocket system capable of handling various missions, from low-Earth orbit transport to direct-to-geosynchronous orbit ventures. The Vulcan, surpassing the performance of the Delta IV Heavy, represents the future of ULA, consolidating the capabilities of their Atlas and Delta rockets into a single platform.

Powered by Blue Origin BE-4 engines and Northrop Grumman solid rocket boosters, the Vulcan, drawing heavily from the Atlas heritage, took off smoothly carrying Astrobotic’s lunar lander. This mission, partly sponsored by NASA with experiments from various entities, is slated to attempt a lunar landing in February.

The launch signifies ULA’s shift towards a new vehicle to compete in the commercial space market and reduce reliance on Russian rocket engines. The company offered initial Vulcan missions at a considerable discount, showcasing its cost competitiveness compared to its predecessors and competitors like SpaceX. ULA plans multiple Vulcan missions in 2024 and an increased flight rate in 2025, aiming to establish itself in the evolving space industry landscape.