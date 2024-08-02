NASA faces crucial decision on returning astronauts amid Starliner thruster concerns: Boeing or SpaceX?

NASA is currently deliberating whether to bring back astronauts aboard Boeing’s Starliner capsule, which has been in space for 59 days, or to use a SpaceX Crew Dragon craft instead.

This discussion stems from unresolved issues with Starliner’s thrusters, which failed during docking with the ISS. NASA and Boeing have extended the mission multiple times to investigate these problems, but confidence in the spacecraft’s safety remains low internally.

If Starliner is deemed unsafe, astronauts might return on SpaceX’s Crew Dragon by reallocating seats from the upcoming Crew-9 mission. Boeing insists the Starliner can return safely, but the final decision will depend on further analysis and testing outcomes.

The decision has significant implications for Boeing’s involvement in NASA’s Commercial Crew Program, with potential financial and reputational consequences based on the chosen course of action.