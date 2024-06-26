NASA astronauts stranded on ISS due to Boeing Starliner issues

Two NASA astronauts, Barry “Butch” Wilmore and Sunita “Suni” Williams, are currently stuck on the International Space Station (ISS) with no set return date due to mechanical issues with Boeing’s Starliner spacecraft. Originally scheduled to return on June 14, their mission has been delayed multiple times due to problems such as helium system leaks and thruster performance issues observed during the spacecraft’s rendezvous and docking.

Despite the delays, the astronauts are safe and have ample supplies on the ISS. They are integrated with the Expedition 71 crew, assisting with station operations and objectives necessary for NASA’s certification of the Starliner. The spacecraft, part of NASA’s Commercial Crew Program, has faced issues even before launch, including an oxygen valve problem and a helium leak in the service module.

NASA and Boeing are working together to resolve the issues, emphasising safety and data-driven decision-making. The astronauts continue to provide valuable feedback to improve future missions.