SpaceX Starship test flight fails again, debris temporarily shuts down four airports

A new test flight of SpaceX’s Starship rocket ended in failure as the company lost contact with the spacecraft shortly after launch from Texas, USA on March 6th. The massive rocket— touted as the most powerful ever built — broke apart, sending debris burning through the atmosphere and forcing four airports to temporarily suspend operations to avoid potential hazards.

The incident marks the second failed Starship test flight this year. In January, the rocket’s second stage exploded, scattering debris over the Caribbean, including the Turks and Caicos Islands, where minor damage was reported. This latest failure also saw wreckage falling over the region, creating a visible spectacle in the night sky.

SpaceX later confirmed that an “energetic event” in the rocket’s aft section caused multiple engine failures, leading to the loss of the spacecraft: “during Starship’s ascent burn, the vehicle experienced a rapid unscheduled disassembly and contact was lost. Our team immediately began coordination with safety officials to implement pre-planned contingency responses.”

Despite the setback, company representatives maintained a positive outlook, with spokesperson Dan Huot commenting during the live stream, “Unfortunately, this happened last time too, so we’ve got some practice now.”

With a test like this, success comes from what we learn, and today’s flight will help us improve Starship’s reliability. We will conduct a thorough investigation, in coordination with the FAA, and implement corrective actions to make improvements on future Starship flight tests… pic.twitter.com/3ThPm0Yzky — SpaceX (@SpaceX) March 7, 2025