SpaceX launches historic Polaris Dawn mission: first civilian spacewalk and journey into Earth’s radiation belts

SpaceX’s Polaris Dawn mission successfully launched, sending a four-person civilian crew on a daring expedition into Earth’s Van Allen radiation belts. The crew aims to achieve several historic milestones, including conducting the first commercial spacewalk and flying to record-setting altitudes above Earth.

Lifting off at 05:23 ET (UTC-4), the mission faced earlier weather delays. The crew, led by billionaire Jared Isaacman, will spend five days in space aboard a SpaceX Crew Dragon capsule, aiming to surpass NASA’s 1966 Gemini 11 altitude record and potentially setting a new milestone for the farthest distance travelled by a woman in space.

The Polaris Dawn mission also represents the first time SpaceX employees will venture into space. The crew’s journey, culminating in the high-risk spacewalk, marks a bold step in space exploration, with potential challenges like managing pressure differences and preventing toxins from being released inside the spacecraft.

