SpaceX Crew-8 astronaut hospitalised after splashdown; NASA confirms stable condition

Following a splashdown in the Gulf of Mexico, a SpaceX Crew Dragon carrying four astronauts returned safely to Earth early Friday morning. The crew—three NASA astronauts and one Russian cosmonaut—underwent routine medical evaluations at a Florida facility.

Although three of the astronauts returned to Houston later that day, one remained hospitalised as a precautionary measure. NASA confirmed that the astronaut is in stable condition, but declined to disclose further details.

The Crew-8 mission, which set a record with a 235-day duration, faced multiple delays before returning, including weather-related postponements and scheduling changes caused by the Boeing Starliner programme.