[Guided tour – video] Crew Dragon astronauts name their SpaceX capsule “Endeavour”

On 30 May at 19:22 (UTC), the SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket and Crew Dragon spacecraft successfully launched from Kennedy Space Center’s historic Launch Pad 39Awith the astronauts aboard for a mission to the orbiting laboratory.

In the following video, NASA astronauts Robert Behnken (Bob) and Douglas Hurley (Doug) take viewers on a tour of the SpaceX Crew Dragon spacecraft that will take them on a 19-hour-journey to their new home in orbit.

Crew Dragon will perform a series of phasing maneuvers to gradually approach and autonomously dock with the International Space Station on Sunday, May 31, at approximately 10:29 a.m. EDT.

Bob and Doug will reveal the name of their capsule: Endeavour. Learn more about the mission by visiting https://www.nasa.gov/launchamerica