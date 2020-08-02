SpaceX’s Crew Dragon safely returns to Earth

On Saturday, May 30, SpaceX’s Falcon 9 launched Crew Dragon’s second demonstration (Demo-2) mission from Launch Complex 39A (LC-39A) at NASA’s Kennedy Space Center in Florida, and the next day Crew Dragon autonomously docked to the International Space Station. This test flight with NASA astronauts Bob Behnken and Doug Hurley on board the Dragon spacecraft returned human spaceflight to the United States.

After a 63-day stay at the Space Station, Crew Dragon with the two NASA astronauts aboard the spacecraft autonomously undocked and departed from the orbiting laboratory at 7:35 p.m. EDT on Saturday, August 1. Dragon splashed down in the Gulf of Mexico off the coast of Pensacola, Florida at 2:48 p.m. EDT on Sunday, August 2.

The Demo-2 mission is the final major milestone for SpaceX’s human spaceflight system to be certified by NASA for operational crew missions to and from the International Space Station. Once the Demo-2 mission is complete, and the SpaceX and NASA teams have reviewed all the data for certification, NASA astronauts Victor Glover, Mike Hopkins, Shannon Walker, and JAXA astronaut Soichi Noguchi will fly on Dragon’s first six-month operational mission (Crew-1) targeted for late September.