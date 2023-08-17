Russia’s Luna-25 moon lander successfully reached lunar orbit

By
André Orban
-
0
19
Luna-25 Moon Lander © Pline, https://commons.wikimedia.org/w/index.php?curid=68640951

Russia’s Luna-25 moon lander has successfully reached lunar orbit, marking Russia’s first moon mission since 1976. The spacecraft’s systems are functioning normally, with stable communication.

Luna-25, launched on August 10, aims to attempt a planned touchdown near the moon’s south pole in the next five to seven days. If successful, it will conduct a year-long study of the region using eight science instruments, including searching for water ice.

This achievement coincides with India’s Chandrayaan 3 probe, which is also set to land near the moon’s south pole. NASA also plans human landings in the area as part of the Artemis 3 mission to explore water ice resources for future missions.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.