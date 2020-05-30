NASA and SpaceX launch astronauts from US soil for the first time in nearly a decade

A SpaceX rocket (Falcon 9) and spacecraft (Dragon Crew) carrying two NASA astronauts soared into outer space Saturday — marking the first time humans have travelled into Earth’s orbit from US soil in nearly a decade.

Liftoff occurred at 19:22 UTC from Kennedy Space Center on the Atlantic coast of Florida in the presence of President Donald Trump. Astronauts Robert Behnken, 49, and Douglas Hurley, 53, will spend about 19 hours aboard the Crew Dragon capsule as it slowly manoeuvres its way toward the International Space Station.

The spacecraft is expected to dock with the space station around at 14:29 UTC on Sunday, May 31.

Source and more information: CNN