MBDA’s Marte ER missile has successful final test firing



MBDA’s new Marte ER anti-ship missile successfully completed its final test firing at the end of November 2021.

Carried out at an Italian test range in Sardinia, the firing was a key milestone in the validation process of Marte ER. It provided extra confidence in the performance level and reliability of this new missile.

A telemetric production standard missile with all functional capabilities and production hardware embedded was used. The only exception was the use of an inert warhead instead of a live one. The ground-based launching system used was also in its final hardware and software configuration.

Using its mission planning software, the missile carried out a long-range sea-skimming flight. It made three main turns and a pop-up/dive manoeuvre during the last turn. A straight segment then followed up to the RF seeker activation point. Target identification, selection and tracking was extremely fast and proportional guidance started soon after.

During its terminal phase, the missile successfully performed its anti-Close-in Weapon Systems manoeuvre, hitting the target just above the waterline at high transonic speed. This confirmed the outstanding effectiveness of Marte ER’s terminal guidance with its new solid-state RF Seeker.

The firing also showed Marte ER’s turbojet engine behaviour was excellent for both “in flight start time” and thrust level.

This firing was the last one in the development path of Marte ER, which will enter into operation early next year.

MBDA is the only European defence group capable of designing and producing missiles. MBDA is jointly owned by Airbus (37.5%), BAE Systems (37.5%), and Leonardo (25%).