Splashdown confirmed! Stranded astronauts return to Earth after nine months in Space

After an unexpected nine-month stay aboard the International Space Station (ISS), American astronauts Butch Wilmore and Suni Williams have finally returned to Earth. Their journey home concluded with a successful splashdown in the Atlantic Ocean off the coast of Florida just before 23:00 (UTC +1).

Originally, Wilmore and Williams were only supposed to spend eight days in orbit. However, their mission took an unforeseen turn when issues arose with their Boeing-built Starliner capsule, which was meant to bring them back. Due to safety concerns, NASA deemed the return too risky, leaving the astronauts stranded aboard the ISS for an incredible 286 days.

To finally make the journey home, they boarded a SpaceX Crew Dragon capsule, which had been docked at the ISS since late September. They were joined by NASA astronaut Nick Hague and Russian cosmonaut Aleksandr Gorboenov, both part of Crew-9, which arrived at the ISS in September. Their return was only made possible after a new crew arrived on Sunday to take their place.

Despite their prolonged stay, Wilmore and Williams remained composed and focused. “We were prepared for a long stay, even if that wasn’t the original plan. That’s what human spaceflight is all about,” Wilmore told the BBC before departing.