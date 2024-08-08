From one week to several months: Boeing’s Starliner remains docked at ISS, NASA postpones Crew-9 mission

Weeks have passed since Boeing’s Starliner capsule docked at the International Space Station (ISS) for a qualification flight that was initially planned to last just eight to ten days. However, the mission, which began with multiple leak detections, has now extended to over two months, causing NASA to postpone its Crew-9 mission.

Starliner’s Extended Stay and Technical Issues

After the Starliner’s launch, three leaks were detected, followed by two more upon arrival at the ISS. Despite reassurances from Boeing and NASA that the situation is under control, the mission duration has far exceeded initial expectations. Steve Stich, NASA’s commercial spaceflight program manager, emphasized that astronauts Butch Wilmore and Suni Williams are not stranded and can evacuate using a SpaceX Crew Dragon capsule if necessary.

Impact on NASA’s Crew-9 Mission

The extended stay of Starliner has forced NASA to reschedule the Crew-9 mission, originally set for August 18, to September 24. This delay is to allow more time for the return planning of Starliner. Currently, both docking ports in the American segment of the ISS that accommodate crewed capsules are occupied by Starliner and a Crew Dragon capsule.

Boeing’s Response and Future Plans

Despite the ongoing issues, Boeing remains optimistic about a safe return for Starliner. The company has detailed numerous tests conducted but has yet to provide a clear timeline for the capsule’s return to Earth. The delay and ongoing technical challenges present a significant setback for Boeing as it competes with SpaceX in the commercial spaceflight arena.