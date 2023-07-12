China beats SpaceX with world’s first methane-powered rocket launch

The Zhuque-2 launch puts private aerospace company LandSpace in front for the race to liquid oxygen methane rocket technology

The Zhuque-2, a carrier rocket from LandSpace, blasted off at 9am on Wednesday morning from the Jiuquan Satellite Launch Centre in the Gobi desert in China.

The rocket successfully delivered a test payload into sun-synchronous orbit (SSO), the first in the world to make such an achievement.

The first launch attempt of the Zhuqu-2 in December 2022 had failed.

The launch was the second attempt by Beijing-based firm LandSpace – one of the earliest companies in China’s commercial space sector – to launch the Zhuque-2, and its success beat out US rivals in developing what may become the next generation of launch vehicles, which are considered to be less polluting, safer, cheaper and a suitable propellant for a reusable rocket.

News of LandSpace’s successful launch – which places China ahead of rivals such as Elon Musk’s SpaceX and Jeff Bezos’s Blue Origin in the race to develop space vehicles fuelled by methane.

