Blue Origin’s New Glenn successfully reaches orbit on maiden flight

Blue Origin’s New Glenn rocket successfully reached orbit for the first time during its NG-1 mission, marking a major milestone for the company. The rocket lifted off from Launch Complex 36 at Cape Canaveral Space Force Station at 2:03 a.m. EST on January 16, 2025.

Powered by seven BE-4 engines, the first stage propelled New Glenn through the initial phase of flight before separating, allowing the second stage’s BE-3U engines to complete two successful burns and place the Blue Ring Pathfinder payload into its intended orbit. Despite the primary success of the mission, the first stage booster, nicknamed “So You’re Telling Me There’s a Chance,” was lost during descent and did not land as planned.

New Glenn is a key component of Blue Origin’s long-term space ambitions, designed to support missions ranging from commercial satellite launches to lunar exploration. Future flights will deliver payloads for customers such as NASA, Amazon’s Project Kuiper, and various telecommunications companies. Additionally, New Glenn will play a role in NASA’s Artemis program, carrying the Blue Moon Mark 1 cargo lander and the Mark 2 crewed lander to the Moon. The vehicle is also undergoing certification for the U.S. Space Force’s National Security Space Launch (NSSL) program, which would enable it to support critical defense missions.

Blue Origin executives hailed the achievement as the beginning of a new chapter for the company and commercial spaceflight. CEO Dave Limp expressed pride in the rocket reaching orbit on its first attempt, while Senior Vice President Jarrett Jones emphasized the company’s focus on increasing launch frequency and production rates. With several New Glenn rockets already in production and multiple missions scheduled in the coming years, Blue Origin is positioning itself as a strong competitor in the heavy-lift launch market, alongside rivals such as SpaceX.