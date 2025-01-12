Home Space Blue Origin Blue Origin’s New Glenn rocket prepares for historic orbital debut

Blue Origin’s New Glenn rocket prepares for historic orbital debut

André Orban
Blue Origin’s New Glenn rocket is set for its first orbital launch attempt on Monday, January 15, after a weather delay. The 320-foot heavy-lift rocket, powered by seven BE-4 engines, aims to position Blue Origin as a significant challenger to SpaceX in the commercial space launch market.

New Glenn’s inaugural mission will test its ability to reach orbit with the Blue Ring Pathfinder payload and recover its reusable booster on a platform named Jacklyn. The booster’s landing manoeuvre, akin to SpaceX’s Falcon rockets, is designed to reduce costs. While payload deployment isn’t planned for this flight, success would signify a major milestone for Blue Origin, showcasing its readiness to compete with heavy-lift rockets that dominate the market.

With its ability to carry larger payloads more efficiently, New Glenn could play a vital role in meeting the growing demand for heavy-lift capabilities as satellites and mega-constellations increase in size.

